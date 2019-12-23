Type-Moon Museum Distributes Fate/Unpublished Material Booklet Describing Proto-Mash

The Type-Moon Museum began distributing two booklets to visitors when the exhibit opened on Friday: a mini-guide to the exhibit's layout and a Fate/unpublished material booklet detailing elements from Fate/stay night 's early plot outline and drafts. The Fate/unpublished material booklet reveals a "Shielder" class character named Tachie, who bears a physical resemblance to Mash from the smartphone game Fate/Grand Order .

Type-Moon has previously released snippets of Fate/stay night 's earlier drafts under the name of " Fate/Prototype ". The 12-minute special anime " Fate/Prototype " was bundled with the final volume of the Carnival Phantasm anime project in 2011, along with an artbook titled Prototype material, which outlined the synopsis. The story was based on drafts that series creator Kinoko Nasu wrote in high school. Nasu has also mentioned in interviews that Fate/Grand Order's core concept is based on Fate/Prototype .

The museum celebrates Fate/stay night 's 15th anniversary and traces the franchise 's history. It will be held at the Soni Music Roppongi Museum from December 20 to April 5. The "Fate" phase will run from December 20 to January 20, the “ Unlimited Blade Works ” will run from December 23 to February 24, and the " Heaven's Feel " phase will run from February 27 to April 5.

Type-Moon is a label of the Notes company, but began in 1999 as an independent dōjin novel and game circle with writer Kinoko Nasu and artist Takashi Takeuchi . The pair went on to develop the Tsukihime visual novel, as well as the Fate/stay night visual novel. Both have inspired multiple spinoffs in manga, novels, anime, games, and other mediums. The pair are also notable for The Garden of Sinners novel, published before Type-Moon 's founding, and inspiring a series of anime films of the same name. Most of Type-Moon 's works are notable for being loosely connected, and implying a shared universe and cosmology that English-speaking fans have unofficially dubbed the "Nasuverse."

Source: Type-Moon Museum