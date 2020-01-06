Fan-made Chinese Tsukihime Animation Wows Fans Around the World

A Chinese bilibili user by the name of ROCKMANLAB洛家 uploaded a fan animation for the Type-Moon visual novel Tsukihime on Friday. The animation, compositing, and backgrounds are credited to ROCKMANLAB洛家. The video depicts Shiki's first encounter with Arcueid and teases other iconic scenes.

The surprising level of quality in a fan-made animation has been praised by both English and Chinese-speaking fans. Some fans have compared it positively to the official Tsukihime anime produced by J.C. Staff in 2003. As of the time of this writing, the video has received over 91,000 upvotes.

ROCKMANLAB洛家 has also uploaded a number of other fan animations on their bilibili page, recreating Fate/stay night scenes. The channel has over 379,000 likes.

Type-Moon 's original doujin game debuted at Winter Comiket in 2000. The game has inspired numerous adaptations and merchandising, as well as other fan animations. In 2019, Japanese doujin circle Kinema 106 created a fan-made trailer for a Tsukihime crossover event with the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game as an April Fool's joke.

[Via @ExtremeSManpig, @KaroshiMyriad]