Life-Size Moving Gundam Statue to Be Unveiled in Yokohama on October 1

The moving Gundam statue announced in 2018 is on track to become a reality. Staff announced on January 20 that the " Gundam Factory Yokohama" project is moving forward and the 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) Gundam will be installed at Yamashita Pier in Yokohama on October 1.

The Gundam will call Yokohama home for approximately one year. Pre-opening viewings will be held in July and August but the Gundam won't move until the official opening in October. The model will be remote controlled by an operator while attached to a support mechanism at the waist to prevent the risk of falling.

The challenge to create a moving Gundam first got underway in 2014 as part of the Gundam Global Challenge. The project previously had a competition in 2015 for to make a 18-meter-tall (59-foot-tall) statue move.

The Gundam Factory Yokohama project will include the GUNDAM -DOCK and GUNDAM -DOCK Tower, where the moving Gundam model is stored and can be viewed, and the GUNDAM -LAB where visitors can learn the technology behind the giant model and also enjoy a bite to eat at the cafe.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web