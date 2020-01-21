OshiBudo's Idol Group ChamJam Get Special Anime Music Video

In If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die , Eripiyo is a superfan of the underground idol group ChamJam, specifically its member Maina. The group includes seven different idols each with a different cultivated personality to win over fans. The group is showing off their individual charm points in an animated music video set to the "Zutto ChamJam" track. The song was played in the series' opening episode.

The ChamJam group includes voice actresses Hina Tachibana (Maina), Ikumi Hasegawa (Sorane), Kaede Hondo (Reo), Kaori Ishihara (Yumeri), Manami Itou (Aya), Maya Enoyoshi (Maki), and Misaki Watada (Yūka). The anime's opening theme " Clover wish" performed by ChamJam went on sale on January 22 in Japan. It includes the ending theme, "Momoiro Kataomoi" (Pink Unrequited Love) performed by Eripiyo voice actress Ai Fairouz .

The idol group will also release a mini-character album on February 12 with three songs. "Zutto ChamJam" will be included along with "Hotto Summer Holiday" and "Fall in Love."

If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die is an adaptation of Auri Hirao 's manga of the same name. The 12-episode anime premiered on January 9 and Funimation is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Source: MoCa News