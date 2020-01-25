Cosplayer Enako Transforms into All of the Quintessential Quintuplets

This year's eighth issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine features a cover shoot of five cosplayers dressed as the characters from Negi Haruba 's The Quintessential Quintuplets manga . At least, it looks like five cosplayers but the image really stars just one: Enako . The seasoned costumer appears as Nino, Yotsuba, Itsuki Nakano, Ichika Nakano, Miku Nakano, and Raiha in wedding garb.

Inside the magazine are additional photos of Enako as the characters, this time in their school uniforms.

Enako has previously appeared in cosplay shoots for the magazine. Last year she dressed up as The Seven Deadly Sins characters Elizabeth and Diane. She was the cover girl for last year's fifth issue of Young Gangan magazine where she dressed as DanMachi goddess Hestia.

Enako is a top-tier cosplayer . She revealed on Abema TV in 2016 that she earns 300,000 to 400,000 yen (US$2,933-3,910) per stage event or over 1 million yen (US$9,776) a month. She's the official cosplayer for the Science Adventure series ( Steins;Gate , Robotics;Notes ) and voiced the narrator in the Otona no Bōguya-san short television anime.

The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) manga will end in its 14th volume. Kodansha released the 13th volume on January 17. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered last year and ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub . A second season has been green-lit.

