Literary Magazine to Interview JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Hirohiko Araki on Writing Memorable Villains

Kotoba 2020 spring issue will go on sale on March 6

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure creator Hirohiko Araki will be interviewed by the Japanese literary magazine Kotoba in its 2020 spring issue regarding the writing memorable villains. Araki will discuss the nature and creation of the iconic Dio in depth. The magazine issue centers on the theme "the research of evil" and will feature Dio on its cover. It will go on sale on March 6.

Araki was previously interviewed by Kotoba regarding the influences he received from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes stories. Araki said that he learned the fundamentals of storytelling from Sherlock Holmes , particularly narrative structure and how to create charismatic characters.

Source: Comic Natalie