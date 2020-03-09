The official Science SARU shop will include a copy of Asakusa's sketchbook with the Blu-ray boxset of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Asakusa's sketchbook is heavily featured in the anime series and contains all of her world-building ideas and monster and mechanical layouts. The version included with the boxset will replicate four pages from Asakusa's sketchbook as seen in the anime series with blank pages for fans to imagine their own designs.

Science SARU conducted a Twitter questionnaire to determine what kind of bonus content to include in the boxset. The sketchbook idea received the highest number of votes. Notably, this bonus is only available if the set is purchased from Science SARU 's shop.

The Keep Your Hands of Eizouken! Complete Box will include all 12 episodes of the anime series plus additional video content. The limited edition comes with a manga, the anime's original soundtrack , storyboards by director Masaaki Yuasa , and a t-shirt.

The anime premiered on NHK General on January 5 and Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

The story follows Midori, Tsubame, and Sayaka, an energetic trio of first-year high school girls who come together in the Eizouken (Video Research Club) to turn their anime dreams into a reality. Midori is nervous to create an anime alone. She meets Tsubame who appears to be a well-to-do girl but she really has artistic dreams of being an animator. Midori's best friend Sayaka has the financial sense to bring the project to fruition and joins the pair on their quest.

A live-action film and television version starring Nogizaka46 idol group members Minami Umezawa, Asuka Saitō, and Mizuki Yamashita is in the works. The live-action film will open on May 15, while the six-episode series will premiere on April 5 on MBS , and on April 7 on TBS .

Ōwara launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Gekkan! Spirits magazine in 2016. The manga has more than 500,000 copies in print. After the anime adaptation debuted earlier this month in Japan, the manga's sales rose, which led to multiple urgent reprints.

Source: Comic Natalie