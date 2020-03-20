BanG Dream! Game Adds Viral 'Baby Shark' Song For Limited Time

Song will be playable from March 27 to April 17

Pinkfong's viral "Baby Shark" song will be a playable song in the BanG Dream! music rhythm smartphone game from March 27 to April 17.

"Baby Shark" is written and composed by kids' content creator Pinkfong, and arranged by Pinkfong & KizCastle. The music video, first uploaded to YouTube in June 2016, is the 2nd most watched video on the platform as of March 2020, amassing over 4.6 billion views.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015, and the company formed the Poppin' Party band for the project in February 2015. The BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! smartphone game launched in Japan in March 2017, and an English version launched in April. The third season of the TV anime premiered in January.

Source: Press Release (March 19)