Singer T.M. Revolution Becomes Playable Character in Shironeko Project Smartphone Game

Singer Takanori Nishikawa (stage name T.M. Revolution ) is performing the Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle anime's opening theme song, and now he is being added as a playable character in the smartphone game, voiced by the man himself.

The " Takanori Nishikawa " character will be added as a reward for an upcoming event commemorating the anime's release. Every Monday during the anime's broadcast period, he will provide a "big power-up" in applicable 4-player co-op battles. An illustration of fellow opening theme song performer ASCA will also be obtained after the Takanari Nishikawa character has been awakened.

More details about the event will be announced at a later date. The anime will premiere in Japan on April 6.

Colopl 's Shironeko Project smartphone game launched in Japan in 2014, and launched in English with the title Rune Story in 2015. The game's English version ceased updates in 2016. The 3D action RPG features real-time battles and players can team up together in groups of four to take on foes. City building is also a prominent aspect that can affect how players' characters grow.

As the anime's title indicates, the anime will adapt the "Zero Chronicle: Hajimari no Tsumi" (The First Sin) prologue event that commemorated the game's third anniversary.

