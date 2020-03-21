Graduation Song Written by Chibi Maruko-chan Creator Released

A previously unpublished song written by Chibi Maruko-chan creator Momoko Sakura prior to her passing was released for the first time on Thursday. Sakura wrote the graduation song "Haru no Uta" (Song of Spring) in 2015 with composer Yoh Yamazaki and singer Kecori.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, graduation ceremonies across Japan have shrunk is size or were cancelled all together to help prevent infection. Staff that knew about the song decided to release it as a way to celebrate graduating students. The song was posted on LINE BLOG with a posthumous statement by Sakura. The manga creator said at the time of the song's creation that she "always wanted to make a song that would be sung at a graduation ceremony."