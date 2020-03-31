Interest
One-Punch Man Artist's 10-Year-Old Daughter Is a Talented Artist Herself
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Manga artist Yūsuke Murata is known for his incredible art and legendary two-page spreads for works like One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21. It appears that his 10-year-old daughter has also inherited his knack for art, judging by the artwork he's been attributing to her on Twitter.
10歳の娘が漫画描き始めた。楽しんで描いてくれい。 pic.twitter.com/29sRwOoccU— 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) March 27, 2020
The daughter is also apparently a Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun fan.
娘は「地縛少年花子くん」の大ファンで大量に描いています。 pic.twitter.com/HjozvVB0BI— 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) March 27, 2020
In 2014, Murata also posted the art drawn by his (then) seven-year-old eldest son. His son appears to be quite the fan of giant robots.
7歳の長男がイェーガー描いた。「かいじゅうはどこだ!」 pic.twitter.com/5OyxVtIqdV— 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) January 3, 2014
Murata isn't the only acclaimed artist father who shows off his children's work. Animation creator Thomas Romain has a "Father and Sons Design Workshop" where he takes his sons' character designs and redraws them. Romain released a book compiling these illustrations in French in 2018, and in English in 2019.
[Via Hachima Kikō]