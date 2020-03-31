One-Punch Man Artist's 10-Year-Old Daughter Is a Talented Artist Herself

Manga artist Yūsuke Murata is known for his incredible art and legendary two-page spreads for works like One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 . It appears that his 10-year-old daughter has also inherited his knack for art, judging by the artwork he's been attributing to her on Twitter.

The daughter is also apparently a Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun fan.

In 2014, Murata also posted the art drawn by his (then) seven-year-old eldest son. His son appears to be quite the fan of giant robots.

Murata isn't the only acclaimed artist father who shows off his children's work. Animation creator Thomas Romain has a "Father and Sons Design Workshop" where he takes his sons' character designs and redraws them. Romain released a book compiling these illustrations in French in 2018, and in English in 2019.

[Via Hachima Kikō]