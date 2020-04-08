Polygon Pictures Announces All Employees Have Switched to Remote Work

Scheduled to run from April 8 to May 6 during COVID-19 coronavirus state of emergency

Polygon Pictures announced on its website on Tuesday that all company employees would switch to remote work starting on Wednesday, due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The measures are tentatively scheduled from April 8 to May 6, although the studio may extend them depending on external issues.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this matter. We at Polygon Pictures deeply pray for the safety and recovery of all those who are affected by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and hope that we, as a society, are able to overcome these turbulent times at the earliest possible date," the notice states.

During this period, staff members will contact their superiors through private cell phone numbers and email addresses, and meetings will be conducted through teleconferencing as much as possible. On Twitter, Polygon Pictures president and CEO Shūzō Shiota commented that because the company handles an extraordinarily large amount of data, they are accessing their work stations through VPN. Because of this, the internet connectivity at each employee's individual homes will massively affect how well each can work.

Polygon Pictures is perhaps best known among Japanese animation circles for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy. It also contributed to the animation of 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which won the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program category in the Daytime Emmy Awards two years in a row. Amazon and Polygon Pictures ' Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure special won three of the five awards for which it was nominated at the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2017. Goro Miyazaki and Polygon Pictures ' Ronja the Robber's Daughter television anime won the Animation category at the International Emmy Kids Awards in 2016. The studio previously adapted Tsutomu Nihei 's Knights of Sidonia and Blame! manga into 3DCG anime films and series, and established a joint venture with the manga creator in March 2018.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo, and Fukuoka from this past Tuesday until May 6. Polygon Pictures is headquartered in Tokyo's Minato Ward.