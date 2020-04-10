Hellboy Creator Mike Mignola Draws Astro Boy For Charity Auction

Comic book artist and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is auctioning original sketches, including a sketch of Astro Boy . All proceeds will go to the World Central Kitchen charity.

The artwork depicts Astro Boy protagonist Atom with Screw-On Head, the protagonist of the The Amazing Screw-On Head comic, which Mignola released in 2002. The art is currently bidding for over US$600 on Ebay. Bidding is open until April 15.

Other artwork that Mignola is auctioning include a sketch of Asterix and Obelix from The Adventures of Asterix , Hellboy and Astaroth from Hellboy , and a Harryhausen skeleton from Jason and the Argonauts drawn by Mignola and painted by fellow comic book artist and The Goon creator Eric Powell.

Mignola began working as a comic book artist in 1982, working for both Marvel and DC Comics before creating Hellboy , which was published by Dark Horse Comics in 1994.

