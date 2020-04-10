Interest
Hellboy Creator Mike Mignola Draws Astro Boy For Charity Auction
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Comic book artist and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is auctioning original sketches, including a sketch of Astro Boy. All proceeds will go to the World Central Kitchen charity.
We're launching an @eBay auction of original art, with 100% of proceeds going to @chefjoseandres' @WCKitchen.— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 9, 2020
Check out the auction, including a collaboration with @goonguy on a Harryhausen Skeleton: https://t.co/OU9UjiNkMl
Support #WorldCentralKitchen: https://t.co/jbYEK6YqgE. pic.twitter.com/9VJRZzYmAs
The artwork depicts Astro Boy protagonist Atom with Screw-On Head, the protagonist of the The Amazing Screw-On Head comic, which Mignola released in 2002. The art is currently bidding for over US$600 on Ebay. Bidding is open until April 15.
Other artwork that Mignola is auctioning include a sketch of Asterix and Obelix from The Adventures of Asterix, Hellboy and Astaroth from Hellboy, and a Harryhausen skeleton from Jason and the Argonauts drawn by Mignola and painted by fellow comic book artist and The Goon creator Eric Powell.
Mignola began working as a comic book artist in 1982, working for both Marvel and DC Comics before creating Hellboy, which was published by Dark Horse Comics in 1994.
Thanks to David Hyde for the news tip