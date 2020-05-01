Voice Actress Shizuka Itou Announces Divorce

It's not a 'corona divorce,' she says

Voice actress Shizuka Itou announced on her blog on Thursday that she has gotten divorced. She wrote: "This is a personal matter, but I got divorced the other day. I thought this might be useless trivia given the turbulent times that we're in, but I figured that I should inform everyone who offered me their blessings at my wedding."

She emphasized that it was "not a corona divorce," referencing a trending term on Japanese social media. According to anecdotal stories being shared on social media, tensions between married couples are rising due to the need to spend an extended amount of time at home together. Itou wrote that she had been making preparations for the divorce for a long while now, and that her lifestyle and work haven't changed significantly.

"Please watch over me as I make this fresh new start," she concluded the post.

Itou first announced her marriage in 2012.

Among her many roles are Hinagiku Katsura in Hayate the Combat Butler , Rei Hasekura in Maria Watches Over Us , Lenalee Lee in D.Gray-man , and Hilda in Beelzebub .