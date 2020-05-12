Blame! Creator Tsutomu Nihei Designs Japanese Word Font

BLAME! and Knights of Sidonia manga creator Tsutomu Nihei has designed a stylized word font in Japanese called "TOA Heavy Industries." The font is named after Nihei's joint venture with Polygon Pictures Holdings, the principal shareholder of 3DCG anime studio Polygon Pictures .

The company is working together with Iwata Corporation to develop and release the font, which they plan to release in fall. The font will be compatible with Windows 8.1 / 10 and Mac OS X 10.9 or higher. The price of the font has not yet been decided. There will be a regular version of the font and a limited-time version tentatively named "TOA Heavy Industries Grunge."

TOA Heavy Industries, LLP is a reference to a similarly named company that appears in the stories of many of Nihei's works. The company aims to go beyond screen projects and expand into other fields, with planning for original projects in games, goods, and industrial product design underway. It will also be engaged in supervising works and rights management.

Polygon Pictures has previously adapted Nihei's Knights of Sidonia and Blame! manga into 3DCG anime films and series. The studio is also known for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy.

Nihei is currently serializing his APOSIMZ manga , which launched in February 2017.

Source: Iwata Font