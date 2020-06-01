Evangelion Battlefields Smartphone Game Introduces New Pilot

Kotone Suzunami joins for game's season 2 released on Thursday

Mobcast 's Evangelion Battlefields smartphone shooter game launched its second season on Thursday, introducing a new pilot character named Kotone Suzunami. The character is voiced by Megumi Han .

Kotone is described on game's website as follows: "A new pilot who suddenly appeared at NERV. She is a classmate to Shinji and the others and refers to them as 'senpai.' Her cheerful personality has made her online streaming videos popular."

A NERV operator and counselor character named Hitomi Amagi, a game-original character introduced in the first season, also became a playable support character in the second season. The character is voiced by Mai Nakahara .

The game launched on April 2 for iOS and Android devices. The story is set in Tokyo-3, and features various Evangelion units in combat against each other. The game will include material from the Rebuild of Evangelion films.

The game also has a special "lead controller" that allows players to control the game. The game will link to figures of various characters from the franchise . Players will be able to attach figures to the lead controller and use the characters in the game. More figures featuring additional characters will debut with updates.