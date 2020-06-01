Interest
Evangelion Battlefields Smartphone Game Introduces New Pilot
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Mobcast's Evangelion Battlefields smartphone shooter game launched its second season on Thursday, introducing a new pilot character named Kotone Suzunami. The character is voiced by Megumi Han.
Kotone is described on game's website as follows: "A new pilot who suddenly appeared at NERV. She is a classmate to Shinji and the others and refers to them as 'senpai.' Her cheerful personality has made her online streaming videos popular."
A NERV operator and counselor character named Hitomi Amagi, a game-original character introduced in the first season, also became a playable support character in the second season. The character is voiced by Mai Nakahara.
The game launched on April 2 for iOS and Android devices. The story is set in Tokyo-3, and features various Evangelion units in combat against each other. The game will include material from the Rebuild of Evangelion films.
The game also has a special "lead controller" that allows players to control the game. The game will link to figures of various characters from the franchise. Players will be able to attach figures to the lead controller and use the characters in the game. More figures featuring additional characters will debut with updates.
Source: Evangelion Battlefields official website