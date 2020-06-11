Interest
Upcoming Uzumaki Anime Shows Off Storyboards
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Uzumaki anime's official English Twitter account previewed storyboards from the anime, noting that, "As you can see, we are using Ito-san's manga as our guide." The anime is based on the manga of the same name by acclaimed horror manga artist Junji Ito.
UZUMAKI fans, we are working hard on the series and will have more updates for you soon. In the meantime, here's a quick look at some storyboards for episode one. As you can see, we are using Ito-san's manga as our guide! We can't wait to terrify you all... pic.twitter.com/Feg6VbYdBl— UzumakiAnime (@UzumakiAnime1) June 10, 2020
The tweet also indicated that the team is "working hard on the series and will have more updates for you soon."
Hiroshi Nagahama (Mushi-Shi) is directing the mini-series at Production I.G The four-episode mini-series will premiere on Toonami next year, before it will premiere in Japan. Colin Stetson (Hereditary) is composing the music.
The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.
The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.
Source: Uzumaki anime official English Twitter account