Upcoming Uzumaki Anime Shows Off Storyboards

The Uzumaki anime's official English Twitter account previewed storyboards from the anime, noting that, "As you can see, we are using Ito-san's manga as our guide." The anime is based on the manga of the same name by acclaimed horror manga artist Junji Ito .

UZUMAKI fans, we are working hard on the series and will have more updates for you soon. In the meantime, here's a quick look at some storyboards for episode one. As you can see, we are using Ito-san's manga as our guide! We can't wait to terrify you all... pic.twitter.com/Feg6VbYdBl — UzumakiAnime (@UzumakiAnime1) June 10, 2020

The tweet also indicated that the team is "working hard on the series and will have more updates for you soon."

Hiroshi Nagahama (Mushi-Shi) is directing the mini-series at Production I.G The four-episode mini-series will premiere on Toonami next year, before it will premiere in Japan. Colin Stetson ( Hereditary ) is composing the music.

The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.

The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.