Cinnamoroll is Back on Top in Sanrio's Character Grand Prix 2020

took the crown in 2019, but Cinnamoroll was no. 1 in 2017 and 2018

Cinnamoroll was voted the top character in Sanrio 's yearly Character Grand Prix popularity poll, sniping the crown from Hello Kitty, who won last year. The puppy mascot character also won in 2017 and 2018.

Cinnamoroll garnered 1,387,152 votes, while Pom Pom Purin got 1,288,245 votes at 2nd place, and Pochacco got 1,013,927 votes at 3rd place. Interestingly, Hello Kitty was all the way down at 5th place, getting only 839,904 votes compared to the 1.64 million votes from last year.

The top 10 mascots are below:

Cinnamoroll Pom Pom Purin Pochacco My Melody Hello Kitty Yoshikitty Kuromi SHOW BY ROCK!! Little Twin Stars Tuxedo Sam

The Sanrio Character Grand Prix first began in 1986. This year was the 35th iteration; it attracted over 14.5 million votes, setting an all-time record for the poll. Last year, the contest added voting via store locations and the TikTok app on top of the usual web page voting methods.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web