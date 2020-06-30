Celebrate Sasuke and Itachi's Birthdays with a Puzzle-Solving Event

Event at Nijigen no Mori theme park runs from July 4 to August 31

The Naruto characters Sasuke and Itachi are celebrating their birthdays with a puzzle-solving event held in the "Nijigen no Mori" (2D Forest) theme park from July 4 to August 31. The Uchiha brothers' birthdays fall within a similar time frame: Sasuke's birthday is July 23, while Itachi's is June 9.

The puzzle-solving event is the second that the theme park has held. The game involves walking around the park, solving puzzles based on prompts written on panels in the park's Naruto and Boruto attraction area. The game can be completed in as quickly as 30 minutes, and you'll receive a free sticker for reaching the answer. Visitors are free to choose which one of the two brothers' stickers to take per puzzle-solving expedition.

It costs 1,500 yen (US$14) to participate in the challenge, billed separately from the theme park's regular entrance fee. The premium "Ninja Village" entry ticket, which comes with a bonus acrylic stand selected randomly from one of four options, costs 3,300 yen (US$31) for adults.

A range of Sasuke and Itachi goods are also available to purchase at the park; more details can be found on the official website.

The Nijigen no Mori theme park launched an attraction area based on the Naruto and Boruto franchises last April. The theme park already contains attractions for various anime franchises, including Shin-chan and Phoenix . It is located in the Prefectural Awajishima Park in Hyōgo Prefecture.

Source: Anime! Anime!