Popular One Piece Cookbook Gets Re-Release on July 3

Shueisha will re-release the popular One Piece Pirate Recipes: Umi no Ichiryū Ryōrinin: Sanji no Manpuku Gohan ( One Piece Pirate Recipes: First-Class Cook of the Seas Sanji's Filling Meals) cookbook on July 3. The original version released in 2012 included a silicon mat that featured an image of Sanji holding a wine glass. The book has 210,000 copies in circulation.

The new release contains the same recipes as the earlier book but does not include bonus items. It will retail for 1430 yen.

Food stylist Nami Iijima, author of Reel Cuisine: Blockbuster Dishes from the Silver Screen , designed the 41 recipes featured in the book. Iijima presents the recipes in a way that is easy to understand and using ingredients that are readily available. All the recipes are inspired after foods the character Sanji has cooked.

Recipes featured in the book include Luffy's Favorite Bone-in Meat Dish, Sky Fish Sauté, Crossing Through the Desert Pirate Bento, Potato Paille, Apology Fruit Macedonia, and Fried Rice Put Out for Gin.

Source: Comic Natalie