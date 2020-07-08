International Comic/Manga School Contest 2020 Announces Winners

Contest received applications from 825 schools in 69 countries

The International Comic/Manga School Contest 2020 announced its winning entries on the CLIP STUDIO PAINT website last Friday. The contest received more than 750 illustration and comic applications from 825 schools in 69 countries and regions. The theme of the competition was "promise."

The overall grand prize winner of the Comic/Manga/Bande Dessinée/Webtoon categories was "Our Grand Station" by artist Caoqian from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. "Eda & Roach" by Madita Schwenke from the University of Applied Science Hamburg won in the comics category. "Forgiveness" by Xiao-He Shao-Nian from Chaoyang University of Technology won in the manga category. "Charlotte" by cloud7 from Leland High School won in the webtoon category. "Midsummer Traveler" by Echo from Wuhan Textile University won in the Bande Dessinée category. "Youth Promise" by SHeyll from Human Academy Europe won in the storyboard category. Aroe from Nihon Kogakuin College won in the illustration category.

The winning entries can be read on the CLIP STUDIO PAINT website, along with the judges' comments. CLIP STUDIO also posted a video message by the judges. The competition was organized with special cooperation from publishers Shueisha and Kadokawa , as well as electronics manufacturer Wacom .