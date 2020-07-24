Chica Umino Draws Official Characters for Noitamina's 15th Anniversary

Honey and Clover and March comes in like a lion creator Chica Umino drew the official Noitamina mascots Mina and Noitan for the Fuji TV block's 15th anniversary.

Honey and Clover was the very first anime to be broadcast through the Noitamina block, in 2005. Umino also worked on the original character designs for Eden of the East , which broadcast through Noitamina in 2009.

Noitamina has also released a key visual showing the 70 titles it has released in its history, including Psycho-Pass , anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , Nodame Cantabile , and others.

Earlier this year, Noitamina held a 15th anniversary poll. Mononoke, Psycho-Pass , and Banana Fish were voted the fan favorite shows from each of the five-year segments of Noitamina 's history thus far.

The Noitamina Shop in Tokyo's Aqua City will also celebrate the 15th anniversary with new café and merchandise items, as well as screenings of anime episodes. The first phase of the promotion will run from August 7 to September 30, and the second phase will run from December 5 to January 31, 2021. Loft branches in Umeda, Yokohama, Tenjin, Sendai, and Shibuya will also be selling Noitamina goods from August 5 to October 18.

