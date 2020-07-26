Detective Conan's Police Academy Spinoff Manga Solicits Reader Questions

Takahiro Arai 's Meitantei Conan Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story (Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story) spinoff manga series of Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga is currently taking questions from readers. The questions will be answered by Aoyama and can be about the spinoff manga's five main characters: Jinpei Matsuda, Wataru Date, Kenji Hagiwara, Hiromitsu Morofushi, or Rei Furuya.

You can submit your questions in Japanese through the special website. A selection of the questions and answers will be published in the upcoming compiled volume of the manga series. The deadline for submitting questions is August 8.

Arai launched the Meitantei Conan Zero no Tea Time manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2018. The manga began serializing chapters only when the main Detective Conan manga took hiatuses (Aoyama frequently puts the manga on hiatus for research in July 2018). The series launched a new arc on February 5.

[Via Nijimen]