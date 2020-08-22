Playboard: World's Biggest Superchat Earner is Virtual YouTuber Kiryu Coco

hololive VTuber has earned approximately 85 million yen since December 2019 debut

Playboard's data on YouTube 's Superchat statistics indicate that the Virtual YouTuber Kiryu Coco is the world's top-earning Superchat earner of all time. As of August 19, she has earned approximately 85 million yen (US$810,000). She is also the top monthly earner, accruing around 14 million yen (US$134,000) in July alone.

Seven out of 10 of the world's top Superchat earners are Virtual YouTubers: Kiryu Coco, Uruha Rushia, Minato Aqua, Usada Pekora, Kuzuha, Houshou Marine, and Inaba Haneru. The top 10 earners are listed below:

According to Playboard's about page, Superchat earnings began being tracked on January 10. Livestreams from before this date are only counted in the data if the stream's archive was saved.

Kiryu Coco debuted on YouTube in December 2019. She is part of hololive's fourth generation of Virtual YouTubers alongside Tsunomaki Watame, Tokoyami Towa, Amane Kanata and Himemori Luna.

Source: Playboard via @whritual