Visual Kei Band LEZARD Parodies Yu-Gi-Oh, Gintama, Yu Yu Hakusho and More in MV

Visual Kei band LEZARD has released an anime version of their latest music video titled "Jam Nomi zo Shiru" that is chock-full of anime references.

Depicting what looks like a magic shounen battle against Godzilla, the video parodies iconic character introduction and transformation scenes from Yu-Gi-Oh! , Gintama , Hokuto no Ken , Yu-Yu Hakusho and Ojamajo Doremi . Below are a few examples:

Other references include My Neighbor Totoro , Dragon Ball , and A Certain Scientific Railgun . Finally, the video also features an animated version of the famous RX kick from Kamen Rider BLACK RX .

For more information about the band, feel free to check out LEZARD's official home page.