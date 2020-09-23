The Promised Neverland Artist Draws Illustration for Fashion Magazine Cover

Posuka Demizu , who handled the artwork for The Promised Neverland manga , drew the cover illustration for the November issue of the women's fashion magazine Spur . The image, which depicts a woman wearing a colorful dress as she stands upon broken glass, represents the theme of "Reaching a new world after smashing the glass ceiling."

Demizu commented: "It was a new challenge! I think I was able to depict a mature woman who possesses a certain energy, the likes of which I don't normally draw. Also, I made sure to keep in mind the brightness from the fact that it's a cover illustration and the clothes represents the colors of the rainbow. To put in The Promised Neverland terms, I think she's a lady who represents a compromise between Emma and Isabella."

The dress depicted in the image is part of Hermès's Fall/Winter 2020-2021 Collection. The issue, which also coincides with Spur 's 31st anniversary, will hit magazine stands in Japan on September 23.

In addition, the issue will include a "Power of Manga" feature, which is a collaboration with eight manga artists. Besides Demizu, artists Shin'ichi Sakamoto (Innocent), Io Sakisaka ( Ao Haru Ride ), George Asakura ( Dance Dance Danseur ), Aoi Makino ( Not Your Idol ), Kozueko Morimoto ( Ashi-Girl ), Tomoko Yamashita (Ikoku Nikki), and Naito Yamada ( Nishiogi Fūfu ) will draw artwork depicting the latest fashion. In addition, stickers featuring the artists' representative works will be bundled with the magazine.

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

Sources: Comic Natalie, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web