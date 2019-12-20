The Promised Neverland Anime's 2nd Season Premieres in October 2020

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga revealed on Saturday that the anime's second season will premiere in October 2020. The anime will again air on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block. The first season will be rebroadcast in July 2020.

The anime's first season premiered on January 10. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime on April 13.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and the series has entered its final arc as of September 2018. Shirai had stated in an interview in August 2018 that Shirai would like the story to "not extend too much" in accordance with the story's editor, adding that the length of the manga should be "ideally 20 to 30 volumes long." The magazine teased in August that the manga has entered the "climax" of the final arc.

Viz Media publishes the manga in North America.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open in theaters in Japan in December 2020.