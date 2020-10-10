Go Behind The Scenes of Chainsaw Man's Manga Trailer Music

1st compiled volume released in English on October 6

Last month, Viz Media posted an official trailer for Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga . The frenetic music video, which had to be censored multiple times due to "shocking expressions," featured high-octane opera vocals as its soundtrack.

For a closer look on how the vocals were recorded, Viz posted a behind-the-scenes video on Saturday. The video shows the vocalists performing their parts in a recording studio during a certain date in December.

The original manga trailer is embedded below:

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump on December 3, 2018. It also debuted on the same day in Viz Media 's digital English edition of the magazine. Viz describes the plot as follows:

Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man— Chainsaw Man !

Viz released the first compiled volume on October 6.