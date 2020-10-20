Magia Record Side Story Game's English App Releases Gallery Version

Players will be able to view their Magical Girls after end of operations on October 30

The English version of the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game will be shutting down all operations on October 30, but players who update their game to the newest version will be able to view a gallery of their magical girls even after the end of operations.

Version 1.1.13 of the app was released on Google Play and the App Store on Tuesday. Players will need to install the update before October 30 to use the Gallery Mode.

The game was originally scheduled to shut down all operations on September 29. On September 19, the game's Twitter account announced that, after considering feedback from the fans, it was extending operations to October 30 to prepare the Gallery Mode.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada on June 25, 2019.

The game's story, a spinoff of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime, takes place in the burgeoning city of Kamihama. Guided by a strange power, magical girls gather in this town and battle with a new power drawn from witches. Iroha Tamaki arrives in this town and joins other magical girls to search for her missing younger sister Ui. Before long, Homura Akemi also arrives in the town. "If I can understand the mystery of this town, maybe I can save Kaname."

The new character Iroha Tamaki (voiced by Momo Asakura ) becomes a magical girl with a wish to save her sister from illness. Madoka Kaname (again voiced by Aoi Yūki ) also arrives in Kamihama to search for her missing friend Homura.

A television anime adaptation of the game premiered on January 4. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The anime will get a second season.