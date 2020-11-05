Raging Loop Creator Amphibian Writes Fate/Grand Order Event Story

Limited-time event in November will include content up to Lostbelt chapter 4

The Fate/Grand Order event "Imaginary Naval Battle Imaginary Scramble-Raise Nautilus-" will feature a story written by guest writer Amphibian, best known as the creator of the Kemco's Raging Loop ( Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P ) psychological horror visual novel.

The event will run on the game's Japanese server in mid-November. Players are required to have completed the "Lostbelt No.1: Permafrost Empire, Anastasia - The Grand Duchess of the Beast Nation" chapter to participate in the event. According to the game's official website, although the event will be playable for those who have only completed the first chapter of Lostbelt, the story segments will include content up to the end of the fourth chapter. Those who have completed chapter 4 "will be able to enjoy the event even further."

The game is currently holding a pre-release gacha campaign until November 18.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired various anime adaptations. Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot : Wandering: Agateram , the first film in a two-part project, will open on December 5. The game is also inspiring the upcoming Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon ( Fate/Grand Order -Kyūshoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- ) anime.

Raging Loop debuted for iOS and Android devices in Japan in 2015. The game then launched for PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2017. PQube released the game physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the west in October 2019. The game released on the PC via Steam in December that year.

The game's story begins when graduate student Haruaki Fusaishi is traveling on his motorbike in the mountains. His bike breaks down, and Haruaki ends up visiting the settlement of Yasumizu. Red mist moves into the village at night, and he is no longer able to leave. Two bodies are found the next day. A few villagers have inherited the abilities of the five beast guardians who once lived there. The wolves kill one person every day during the feast that has arrived in the village. Until they identify the wolves, the villagers choose one person every day to be hanged.

Source: Fate/Grand Order official website via @KaroshiMyriad