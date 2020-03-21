Fate/Grand Order Game's The Grand Temple of Time Solomon Story Gets Anime

Anime of Part 1's Final Singularity by Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia staff

The official website for Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ( Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia ), the television anime of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Dai Nana Tokuiten Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia" (Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia) story, announced on Saturday that the game's The Grand Temple of Time Solomon story, which is the Final Singularity in the game's first part, will get an anime adaptation. The anime is titled Fate/Grand Order -Kyūshoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- (Fate/Grand Order - Final Singularity The Grand Temple of Time Solomon). The staff from Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia will return to produce the new anime.

The anime's second cours debuted on January 4. The anime premiered in Japan on October 5, and the 21st and final episode aired on Saturday .

Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and the company will have a one-year window of streaming exclusivity on the dubbed version. The anime is also streaming on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE . Wakanim and Madman Anime Group's AnimeLab have a 30-day window of streaming exclusivity in their territories.

Aniplex of America hosted the North American theatrical premiere of the anime's episodes 0, 1, and 2 in Los Angeles on September 29. The company describes the anime's story:

A.D. 2017 The last era in which Magecraft still existed. Society was created by human hands, but Mages grasped the truth of the world. Magecraft is comprised of techniques from past humans that cannot be explained by science, while science encompasses the techniques of future humans that Magecraft cannot achieve. Researchers and scholars of both Magecraft and science have been gathered to maintain human civilization under the Chaldea Security Organization. But calculations then proved the extinction of humanity in 2019. The cause of this is “realms that cannot be observed” that suddenly appeared in various eras of history, called “Singularities.” Ritsuka Fujimaru, the one Master remaining in Chaldea, has been intervening within these Singularites, alongside the Demi-Servant Mash Kyrielight. He has been attending to the forbidden rituals to resolve or destroy the Singularities: the “Grand Order”. A seventh Singularity has been discovered—in ancient Mesopotamia in the year 2655 B.C. The land of Uruk, governed by the wise King Gilgamesh after his return from a journey seeking immortality, was grand and prosperous until three goddesses and countless Demonic Beasts appeared. These enemies have brought Uruk to the brink of destruction. With a “Rayshift”—a method of time travel to the past—Fujimaru and Mash arrive in the lands of Uruk to encounter the fortress city of Uruk and the Absolute Demonic Front, fighting back the fearsome attack of the Demonic Beasts. There, the people who live their lives to the fullest despite facing a major threat, continue to fight for their future. Deities and Demonic Beasts make their assault, and mankind stands up against it… It is the destined era where humans and gods part ways.

CloverWorks ( DARLING in the FRANXX , PERSONA 5 the Animation ) produced the television anime series, with lead character designer Takeshi Takeuchi ( Fate anime franchise ). Toshifumi Akai (assistant director DARLING in the FRANXX , Porter Robinson's "Shelter" director) directed the series, with assistant director Miyuki Kuroki ( The [email protected] SideM director). Tomoaki Takase ( Occultic;Nine , Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend ) was the character designer. Keita Haga ( Fate/stay night theme song lyrics) and Ryo Kawasaki ( Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) composed the music. Unison Square Garden performed the opening theme song "Phantom Joke."

The game is also inspiring a two-part anime film project. Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot : Wandering: Agateram and Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot : Paladin: Agateram will adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the game. The first film will open on August 15.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.