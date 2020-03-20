News
1st Fate/Grand Order Anime Film's 2nd Teaser Unveils More Cast, Song Artists, August 15 Opening
posted on by Egan Loo
The live-streamed Aniplex 48-Hour TV program debuted the second teaser trailer for the first film in the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot (Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot) film project on Saturday. The teaser unveiled additional cast members, the theme song artists for both films, and the August 15 opening date for the Wandering: Agateram film.
【前編「Wandering; Agateram」8月15日(土)劇場公開】— 劇場版 Fate/Grand Order -神聖円卓領域キャメロット- (@FGOAP_ep6) March 21, 2020
第2弾特報を解禁いたしました、獅子王をはじめ、円卓の騎士、エジプト領、山の民のサーヴァントたちが描かれています。是非ご覧ください。
YouTube URL:https://t.co/UBBlcvAlSx#FGO #FGO_ep6 #キャメロット pic.twitter.com/WDt3naqCkE
The newly announced cast members include:
- Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo da Vinci
- Ayako Kawasumi as Lion King
- Takahiro Mizushima as Gawain
- Miyuki Sawashiro as Mordred
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Lancelot
- Kouki Uchiyama as Tristan
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Agravain
- Takehito Koyasu as Ozymandias
- Minami Tanaka as Nitocris
- Mikako Komatsu as Xuanzang Sanzang
- Satoshi Tsuruoka as Arash
- Tetsu Inada as Hassan of the Cursed Arm
- Sayaka Senbongi as Hassan of Serenity
- Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman
Maaya Sakamoto performs the theme song for the first film, and Mamoru Miyano performs the theme song for the second film. Sakamoto also wrote the lyrics for Miyano's song.
The two Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot films, Wandering: Agateram and Paladin: Agateram, adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the game.
The films star Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight.
Kei Suezawa (FLCL Progressive) is directing the first film, and Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) is directing the second film. Production I.G is producing the film project. Signal.MD is animating the first film, and Production I.G is animating the second film. Takashi Takeuchi (Fate anime franchise) is the lead character designer, with Mieko Hosoi (Aiura, Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū, Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions) adapting those designs for animation. Film composers include Keita Haga (Fate/stay night theme song lyrics) and Hideyuki Fukasawa (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works).
Ukyō Kodachi (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note, Chaos Dragon) is writing the first film's script. Kazuchika Kise (Blood-C, Made in Abyss, xxxHOLiC) and Nakaya Onsen are co-designing the characters with Mieko Hosoi, and Kise is also serving as chief animation director. Production I.G is producing, and Aniplex is distributing.
Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.
Sources: Aniplex 48-Hour TV, Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot films' Twitter account