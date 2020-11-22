This Cuddly Kirby Plush is Also a Heater

Premium Bandai is releasing a new Kirby plush which will literally warm your heart. By connecting it to a USB, it can also function as a heater. In just 30 seconds it can reach temperatures of around 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, and it also has an automatic off switch so that it can be used safely. Definitely the perfect companion for the winter months ahead.

Apparently, the plush is also energy-efficient and thus easy on your wallet, costing only around 0.3 yen worth of electricity per hour of usage. To put things in perspective, it would cost around US$3 to use it for 100 hours.

Each plush costs 5,480 yen (approximately US$52) and is expected to ship in January. The item ended up being such a huge hit that just one day after being put up for pre-order, it was already sold out. Hopefully, it will get re-released in some form.

Source: Premium Bandai via Nijimen