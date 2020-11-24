Jump Festa 2021 Will Be Held at Virtual "Jump Fest Island"

The ongoing situation with COVID-19 has prompted many scheduled events in Japan to shift their venues to online, virtual spaces, and the upcoming Jump Festa is no exception in, ahem, making that leap. Pun aside, Jump Festa 2021 Online will be held on December 19 and 20 this year in the brightly-named virtual venue "Jump Fest Island".

The event can be joined via the smartphone app " Jump Festa 2021 Online" or visiting the official website of Jump Festa . Participants then control original characters drawn by the magazine's serialized authors to explore Jump Fest Island and enjoy the various attractions, mini-events, minigames, and other surprises scattered throughout. The visuals of some of these controllable characters have been revealed, with more to be added at a later date.

Notable areas of Jump Fest Island include the "Jump Super Stage", "Jump Studio" and "Jump Amusement Tower" where programs with guests will be broadcasted; the "Jump Drawings Museum" where original drawings of each magazine's works will be displayed; and the "Jump Manga Museum" where manga works of Jump will be showcased. In addition, participants can also visit the "Zebrack Library" to read Jump manga for free during the event period, or browse the "Jump Fest Store" for limited and exclusive merchandise.

Jump Festa is an annual event jointly sponsored by Weekly Shonen Jump , Shonen Jump+ , V Jump , Jump Square , and Saikyō Jump (all from Shueisha ). Jump Festa 2021 Online is the 22nd Jump Festa , but the first time the event will be held online.

Source: Comic Natalie