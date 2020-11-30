Interest
English Voice Actors Kara Edwards, Zach Bolton Announce Marriage
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice actress Kara Edwards announced on Twitter on Thursday that she has gotten married to voice actor and ADR Director Zach Bolton. She posted a photo from their wedding ceremony with the hashtag #IDoIDoIDo and wrote: "On our way to 2021, we did a thing. We have so much to be thankful for today, and now always. Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving!!"
On our way to 2021, we did a thing. We have so much to be thankful for today, and now always. ❤️ Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving!!#IDoIDoIDo #BigBendelopement @ZachBolton6 pic.twitter.com/IjMMOqb4YC— Kara Edwards (@karaedwards) November 27, 2020
Edwards is perhaps most famous for providing the English dub voice for the Dragon Ball Z characters Videl and Goten. She also voiced Nymph in Heaven's Lost Property, Kyo Sawagi in Ben-To, Chihiro Fujisaki in Danganronpa The Animation, and Brigid in Shakugan no Shana III (Final), among others. Bolton has voiced Sho Hinakawa in Psycho-Pass, Ryūnosuke Chiba in Assassination Classroom, and Ritsu Sakuma in Ensemble Stars!. He has also worked as an ADR Director and/or line producer on Dragon Ball Z, Attack on Titan, A Certain Magical Index, and other Funimation English dubs.
Edwards and Bolton have worked together on dozens of anime titles, including Dragon Ball Z, Fairy Tail, One Piece, and Pop Team Epic. In 2015, Edwards announced that she had given birth to a son whom she named Michael.
