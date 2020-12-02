Square Enix Offers Permanent Work-From-Home Program

Square Enix is permanently enabling work from home for all its employees from December 1 onwards, establishing it as a "permanent and core program among the working styles it accommodates" instead of a temporary means to prevent infections during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Square Enix 's press release on the matter, each employee will be designated as either "home-based" (working from home for an average of at least three days per week ) or "office-based" (working in the office for an average of at least three days per week), with status changes allowed on a monthly basis. Around 80% of Square Enix 's employees are expected to be home-based in December.

Square Enix has established a work-from-home system since February this year, and the decision to make the system permanent comes after, among other factors, a June survey revealed that roughly 80% of the company's employees regarded working from home favorably. The company believes that the new program will enable its staff to "unleash even greater creativity".

More details can be found on Square Enix 's press release here.