US-Japan Face Mask Design Contest Calls for Submissions

Submissions are open until January 22

The New York branches of The Japan Foundation and The Japan Foundation Center for Global Partnership are calling for submissions for the “U.S.-Japan Face Mask Design Contest 2020.” The winning designs will be produced and donated to medical institutions and U.S.-Japan related nonprofit organizations. The winners will also receive gift cards to Kinokuniya and Blick Art Materials, in addition to 25 of the masks they designed.

Participation is free, and submissions are open until January 22. The winning designs will be announced on March 1 on the The Japan Foundation and CGP's YouTube channel. For contest guidelines, information about the judges, and articles related to face mask culture in Japan, visit the contest's official website.

The Center for Global Partnership (CGP) was established within The Japan Foundation in April 1991 with offices in both Tokyo and New York. The organization's aim is to strengthen the global U.S.-Japan partnership.

