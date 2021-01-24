Date A Live Illustrator Draws Hatsune Miku for Digital Stars 2021

A 1/7 scale figure is also in the works

Date A Live and Hyperdimension Neptunia illustrator Tsunako drew the main visual for the Hatsune Miku Digital Stars 2021 event. The official Twitter account revealed the image earlier this month.

Digital Stars 2021 メインビジュアル公開!人気イラストレーターつなこ様 @panda_kabe による可愛いDTMerなミクさんです!!🤩

今後の展開については続報をお待ちください✨🌟 pic.twitter.com/8FC6foqxML — HATSUNE MIKU Digital Stars 2021 (@cfm_ds) January 12, 2021

Further details about the online event, which will gather creators from various regions as well as special guests from across Japan, will be announced at a later date.

According to Hobby Stock's English Twitter account, a 1/7 scale figure based on Tsunako 's design is also in development.

