One Piece's 1st Global Character Popularity Poll Releases Interim Results

The One Piece series announced the interim results of its first global character popularity poll in a livestream on Saturday. The overall top 10 ranking is as follows:

Monkey D. Luffy Roronoa Zoro Sanji Trafalgar Law Portgas D. Ace Nico Robin Nami Sabo Boa Hancock Shanks

The full rankings, along with the rankings in each major region in the world, can be accessed via the official website. The livestream archive can be seen below:

The official English website for the poll describes the project as follows:

Get ready, it's time to vote! Who will you choose from ONE PIECE 's treasure trove of characters to be your ichiban, your number one?! The chosen ones will gather together in this very spot, each of them representing unique values and beliefs of fans from around the world!! " "The international sensation and highest-selling Japanese manga of all time ONE PIECE has reached another milestone with the publication of its 1000th chapter! We're celebrating by asking the world: Who is your ichiban? Picking just one character won't be easy — will it be a giant? a Tontatta? one of the fish-people or a cola-loving cyborg? Perhaps you'll choose a cheerful reindeer or a lively skeleton. Maybe your ichiban…is a certain pirate made of rubber. Whether you think your ichiban is the strongest, cutest, or kindest, the choice is yours. So grab your phone or even an envelope because we're gathering votes from the cities, the forests, the deserts, the ports, and, most importantly, from you. What surprises await us? As countless values and ways of thought converge to create the WORLD TOP 100, which character will emerge as the one and only ichiban? To find out, we'll have to band together. Let's show the world: WE ARE ONE.

Voting will run until the end of February 28 (Japan Standard Time), and you can cast one vote per day, so there's still time to ensure that your favorite character rises in the rankings.