Shinobu's Sword From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Gets Lethal-Looking Toy Replica

After the popular reception of its toy replica of Tanjiro's Nichirin Blade, Premium Bandai is releasing the second item in its " Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba DX Nichirintō" toy line: a replica of the elegant yet deadly Nichirin Blade of Shinobu Kocho, complete with lethal Wisteria poison dripping from its tip.

Like the toy replica of Shinobu's blade, the " Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba DX Nichirintō – Shinobu Kocho" comes with 35 pre-recorded voice lines by Shinobu's voice actor Saori Hayami . The toy also has two alternate modes: pressing the button on the hilt in the "Insect Breathing" mode will play the sound effects and voice lines of Shinobu's Insect Breathing technique, whereas in the "Famous Scene" Mode, the butterfly on the blade will glow and iconic Shinobu lines from the anime will be played instead.

The toy costs 5,995 yen (approximately US$56) each including tax, and can be pre-ordered at Premium Bandai's online store. Shipping is scheduled for April 2021.

Source: Nijimen