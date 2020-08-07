Practice Your Breathing Techniques With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Sword Toy

If you've ever thought about role-playing as one of the Demon Slayers from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , then Bandai is releasing a toy just for you.

The " Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba DX Nichirintō" toy is a recreation of the Nichirin Blades from the series. There are two different types of blades that you can attach to the hilt in order to recreate the Water Breathing Technique or Sun Breathing Technique. Pressing the button on the hilt plays a sound effect and one of 50 voiced lines by Tanjiro voice actor Natsuki Hanae where he yells out the name of his Breathing Techniques.

The toy will be released in toy stores, department stores, and electronics stores throughout Japan from October 31. It can also be ordered through Bandai's online store. It will cost 6,380 yen (approximately US$60).

