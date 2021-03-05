P.A. Works' Online Salon Launches 'P.A. Land' Area for Members

Subscription-based 'P.A. Salon' service shares behind-the-scenes staff stories to fans

Last July, P.A. Works launched a subscription-based online service called "P.A. Salon", connecting fans with the staff of various P.A. Works productions. The staff would share behind-the-scenes stories to a closed community of fans via blogs and a monthly livestream.

To commemorate the incoming 1-year-anniversary of the service's launch, P.A. Salon has opened a new service called "P.A. Land" where members can gather and interact. The P.A. Works YouTube channel has released a video preview of what to expect:

Currently, one-third of the map is obscured with clouds, hinting at further developments to the area to come.

The membership fee is 839 yen (approximately US$7) per month. More information about the service can be found on the official website.

Source: Comic Natalie