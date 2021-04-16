Oregairu's Iroha Promotes I LOHAS Water in Yomiuri Shimbun Ad

Two peas in a pod: Fan favorite Oregairu character Iroha (also affectionately known as "Irohasu") is celebrating her birthday by promoting the I LOHAS (pronounced "Irohasu") distilled water. Series author Wataru Watari also wrote an original story about Iroha, published on I LOHAS' official website.

The collaboration has also reached The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper. Full-page ads featuring an illustration of Iroha by series illustrator Ponkan-8 were displayed in The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper on Friday. The ads introduce various water sources across Japan.

This is the second time the two have teamed up. Watari also wrote a short story last year about Iroha and I LOHAS.

Source: I LOHAS official website