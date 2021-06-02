Interest
One Piece Premier Show Returns to Universal Studios Japan in August
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Universal Studios Japan official Twitter account announced on Sunday that the annual One Piece Premier Show will return on August 6. Sanji's Pirate Restaurant is also set to return.
／— ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン公式 (@USJ_Official) May 30, 2021
ワンピース・プレミア・サマー2021
✨開催決定✨
＼
今年はルフィとロー、それぞれがエースとコラソンとの熱い絆を守り抜くため、
壮絶な戦いに挑む感動の物語！
8月6日～開催！
詳細は、12時公開の #USJ 公式サイトをチェック！#USJ #NOLIMT #20th #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/p051zatyCj
The theme park closed temporarily with the declaration of the new state of emergency on April 25 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It will tentatively reopen on weekdays only starting from June 1.
Last year, the park announced plans to hold the One Piece Premier Show, but they were ultimately cancelled due to COVID-19.
Sources: Universal Studios Japan official website, Twitter account