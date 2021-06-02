One Piece Premier Show Returns to Universal Studios Japan in August

Osaka theme park will reopen on weekdays only from June 1

The Universal Studios Japan official Twitter account announced on Sunday that the annual One Piece Premier Show will return on August 6. Sanji's Pirate Restaurant is also set to return.

The theme park closed temporarily with the declaration of the new state of emergency on April 25 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It will tentatively reopen on weekdays only starting from June 1.

Last year, the park announced plans to hold the One Piece Premier Show, but they were ultimately cancelled due to COVID-19.