Hideo Kojima Tweets His Thoughts on Godzilla Singular Point

Although he was disappointed by Rodan's design at first, he found the anime addicting

Metal Gear and Death Stranding developer Hideo Kojima tweeted his thoughts on the Godzilla Singular Point anime series on Friday. The tweets on his English account are embedded below:

"Godzilla S.P. with script and series composition by To Enjo . When I turned on Netflix on the day of delivery, RODAN appeared in the promotional video. The design was almost like a pterodactyl not Kaiju so I stopped watching it for a while," he wrote. "But then I decided to watch it again, and I couldn't stop, so I watched all 11 episodes last night! What the heck, it's fun! I'm hooked! I can't wait to see the rest! Only two episodes left!"

He also posted the same thoughts on his Japanese account.

The acclaimed game developer frequently tweets his opinions on media that he consumes and is a big fan of films. Last year, he tweeted about getting into the Made in Abyss anime and manga series.

Godzilla Singular Point will debut outside of Japan on Netflix on June 24.