Last Wednesday, CLAMP ・net TV, the official YouTube channel of manga creator group CLAMP , posted a teaser video of CLAMP members Nanase Ohkawa and Tsubaki Nekoi playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Two days later, the channel hosted a livestream of Ohkawa and Nekoi exploring and commenting on an island created by fellow CLAMP member Satsuki Igarashi in the game. You can check out the archived stream below:

CLAMP 's official Twitter account announced the release of Igarashi's island on May 29.

According to the tweet, the island is based on the concept of "I want to go to Hoshinoya!", most likely referring to the Hoshinoya brand of resorts. The island is set on the southern hemisphere (Fun fact: there is indeed a Hoshinoya resort in Bali, Indonesia) and the date is Christmas. Finally, should you wish to visit the island yourself, the island's Dream Address is DA-7709-7829-2096.

Source: CLAMP's Official Twitter Account