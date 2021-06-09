hololive Virtual YouTuber Kiryu Coco Graduates on July 1

Fan mail, presents can be submitted until July 14; members-only content will be available until September 30

Cover Corp, the company which runs the Virtual YouTuber agency hololive, issued press releases in English, Japanese, and Chinese on Wednesday to announce that the VTuber Kiryu Coco will "graduate" (that is, retire) from the group on July 1.

According to the English press release: "We as a company are saddened by her decision to leave, but after much deliberation between both parties, we have decided to honor her wishes."

Although her regular streaming activities will end, Coco's channel membership and members-only content will continue to be available until September 30. Fans are encouraged to send mail and presents by July 14.

Kiryu Coco is a 4th generation hololive VTuber talent who debuted in December 2019. Although her main activities were performed in Japanese, she is a fluent English speaker. Her "Reddit Meme Reviews," where she explained English-language memes to her Japanese viewers, were a regular feature on her channel. In September 2020, she was suspended from streaming activities for three weeks alongside Akai Haato due to "inappropriate remarks" and "unauthorized disclosure of YouTube channel analytics" they made in a livestream.

Cover Corp was founded in 2016, and the first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September.

Source: Cover Corp official website