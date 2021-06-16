Fate/Grand Order Teases Epic Length of Lostbelt No. 6 Story

1st part launched on Japanese server last Friday

Fans of the Japanese version of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game have been awaiting the next installment of the main story for over a year. The first part of the Lostbelt No. 6 chapter finally launched last Friday, and in the accompanying news livestream the game's team revealed that head writer Kinoko Nasu has a lot more up his sleeve.

At one point during the livestream, the staff revealed a printout of the script. The total text is around 500 printed A4 pages, or approximately four bunkobon (small paperback) books. Screenshots of the impressive stack have gone viral on social media.

Nasu also personally left a message translated as follows:

Hello. This is Kinoko Nasu . Thanks for your patience. I will be delivering Part 2 Chapter 6 in two parts. The Greece arc of Part 2 Chapter 5 was also split in two parts; we separated them into "Atlantis" and "Olympus" so that you could enjoy the two worlds of the sea and sky. From the start of development on Part 2, we decided that we would split that chapter into parts. However, the reason that we decided to split Part 2 Chapter 6 into parts is simply because of the volume of the text. This was not something we anticipated when we started Part 2. "What exactly awaits Britain?" The staff as a whole has been working hard right until the deadline in order to ensure that Part 2 Chapter 6 will live up to the anticipation. I leave my best regards.

Along with the new story content, the game's staff revealed an animated television commercial, which was animated at A-1 Pictures :

Oberon version:

The ad highlights the new characters featured in the story, including Oberon who is designed by Honey and Clover and March comes in like a lion creator Chica Umino .

The "Lostbelt No. 6 Yо̄sei Entaku Ryо̄iki Avalon le Fae: Hoshi no Umareru Toki" (Lostbelt No. 6 Fairy Realm of the Round Table: Avalon le Fae: The Moment a Star is Born) chapter is the sixth main chapter in the Fate/Grand Order 's "Cosmos in the Lostbelt" storyline. Aniplex released the game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired various anime adaptations. The Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon ( Fate/Grand Order -Kyūshoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- ) anime film will premiere on July 30 premiere, the sixth anniversary of the original game.

Source: Fate/Grand Order Chaldea Broadcast livestream