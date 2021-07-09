Crunchyroll Market Research: Only 6% of Gen Z Don't Know What Anime Is

Compared to 27% of the general population

Alden Mitchell Budill, Crunchyroll 's Head of Global Partnerships and Content Strategy, shared some of the company's market research at the Acceleration Japan (A-JAPAN) industry showcase event on Thursday. According to the survey, only 6% of Generation Z don't know what anime is, compared to 27% of the general population.

Budill sees potential in the expansion of adult-targeted animation, describing anime as a visually engaging way of presenting content across every genre. "It encompasses almost the entirety of the media landscape within a singular artform," she said. “People use anime beyond the screen to signpost things about their own personalities. The youngsters know what we're doing, and they're into it.”

She also described her role at the company, saying that she helps determine what titles Crunchyroll should license, as well as figuring out how the company can produce and own its own original IPs. She works with the anime industry in Japan as well as international companies such as Apple, Google, Sony , and Xbox for distribution deals.

The A-JAPAN event highlighted six IPs from entertainment company Amuse Group for overseas vendors. The company hopes to sell the rights for adaptation and/or remakes. The showcased titles include the following manga series: Kengo Hanazawa 's I am a Hero , Ryō Yasohachi 's Immortal Hounds , and Kaoru Tada 's Itazura na Kiss .

Source: A-JAPAN showcase