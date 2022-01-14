NIJISANJI VTubers Kuzuha, Kanae Crash Into Animated Gaming Community Ad

The popular male NIJISANJI Virtual YouTubers Kuzuha and Kanae crash into an animated ad for the Japanese gaming community Vaultroom. The 45-second sequence features a stylish cyberpunk aesthetic and music by YOASOBI composer Ayase.

Pixel art creator Sо̄ Ōtsuki directed the ad. Kōhei Tokuoka ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish animation director) designed the characters for animation and served as the animation director. Kоuta Mori handled direction and storyboards. Takashi Ōhashi was the compositing director.

As part of the collaboration, Vaultroom will sell hoodies, T-shirts, and other items featuring the VTubers. They will be sold physically at the following stores from Saturday: the GR8 and Dover Street Market Ginza in Tokyo, ReVoLuTioN (LES COUREURS HOMME) in Sendai, and ref. in Hiroshima. They will be available from Vaultroom's online store from Sunday.

On its official website, Vaultroom describes itself in English as "a gaming community facility with two locations in Shibuya, Tokyo and in Fukuoka. We are exploring the possibility of a new future of gaming without boundaries."

Kuzuha is NIJISANJI's most popular VTuber, with over 1.16 million subscribers on YouTube . He and the fellow male VTuber Kanae debuted in 2018. Together, they form the ChroNoiR unit.

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. NIJISANJI EN (English) launched last June. Its first group of English-speaking male VTubers debuted in December.

Source: Kai-You